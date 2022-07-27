BSF spots drone on international border in Rajasthan
BSF spots drone on international border in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the movement of a drone on the international border near Gharsana sector of Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on the intervening night of July 26-27. The patrolling team fired several rounds toward the drone.
