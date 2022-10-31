Kanker: In a joint anti-Naxal operation by the soldiers of 81 Battalion of the Border Security Force and the District Reserve Group that took place deep inside Kanker jungles in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Monday — two rebels were gunned down. A huge cache of explosives was recovered from the spot, police said.

The deceased has been identified as DVC member Darshan Padda, who was also a member of the Pratappur Area Committee as well as associated with the North Bastar Divisional Committee of the proscribed outfit CPI(Maoist).

Read: Maoists kill journalist’s brother in Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being police informer

Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha while talking to reporters, said, "We were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the Kanker region of Chhattisgarh since late night. A joint team of soldiers drawn from the 81 Battalion of the BSF and District Reserve Group was carrying out a search operation in the jungles in the Kanker area under the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. In the wee hours of Monday, two rebels were gunned down by the security forces. The encounter went on for at least two hours. After seeing a large number of paramilitary forces, the remaining ultras retreated to the forest."

The deceased was identified as Darshan Padda wanted in several cases. He had created a reign of terror in the region. His killing will stop extremist activities in the region. The identity of another rebel was not known. Police have been trying to ascertain his identity. A huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the encounter site," the SP added.