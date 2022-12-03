Fazilka (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have recovered three packets, containing 7.5 kgs of suspected heroin, 1 pistol, 2 magazines, and 50 bullets of a 9mm pistol, carried by a drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Churiwala Chusti, Fazilka district of Punjab.

They tried intercepting it by firing, informed the Public Relations officer of BSF. Meanwhile, they observed the movement of 3-4 suspected persons in the nearby area of Churiwala Chusti. The troops then fired in the direction of the suspected movement of miscreants. However, they managed to flee the spot, PRO added.