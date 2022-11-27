Sri Ganganagar: A Pakistani civilian was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Saturday while trying to infiltrate along the Indo-Pak border in the Srikaranpur border area in Rajasthan. The injured Pakistani citizen was later handed over to Pak Rangers after questioning.

The infiltrator in question was identified as Safdar Hussain (39), a resident of the Bahawalnagar district in Pakistan. Alert BSF jawans found him illegally crossing the Indo-Pak border. Despite multiple warnings from the BSF, he did not surrender. To nab the infiltrator, the BSF then shot him below the waist.

Also read: Pak intruder shot dead along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar: BSF

The intruder got injured and fell to the ground after which he was taken into custody. An identity card in Urdu was found in his possession. Upon interrogation, nothing suspicious was inspected. He was therefore handed over to Pak Rangers after giving first aid.