BSF seizes gold at Indo Bangladesh border in West Bengal
Published on: 1 hours ago
BSF seizes gold at Indo Bangladesh border in West Bengal
Published on: 1 hours ago
Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 40 gold biscuits from the bank of Ichamati River at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
The major gold smuggling attempt was foiled by BSF troops today, said BSF’s South Bengal Frontier in a statement.
-
#BSF Alert -24X7— BSF_SOUTH BENGAL: KOLKATA (@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL) March 17, 2022
Today at about 0745Hrs, foiling major attempt of Gold smuggling, troops of BOP-Dobarpada, @BSF_SOUTHBENGAL recovered 40 Gold biscuits from the bank of Ichchamati river at India-Bangladesh border in Dist-North 24 Parganas(WB).#JaiHind#Nationfirst pic.twitter.com/iRKv66dckt
Loading...