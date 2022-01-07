Ferozpur (punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized an abandoned boat suspected to be from Pakistan. It was found on the Sutlej river in Ferozpur. The boat was found empty at the time of recovery.

According to the BSF the boat is from Pakistan given the place from where it was found.

The security agencies have started their investigation to ascertain when was the boat floated from the Pakistani side, who were on board and what was the purpose of bringing the boat at Ferozpur.

The Sutlej river originates from Pakistan and enters India. Sources suggest that the boat has floated from Pakistani territory. The investigation is going on to find whether the boat has come suddenly or has been sent intentionally on behalf of someone for some work.

The BSF, however, has not given any official statement in this regard till the time of reporting.

