Agartala: The BSF Tripura frontier on Thursday seized narcotics worth Rs 17.88 lakh in different parts of the state.

In a statement, BSF informed that on December 8 acting on specific intelligence input, vigilant troops of border outpost-NC Nagar, Ex-133 Battalion, Gokulnagar seized “37 kgs Ganja worth Rs 1,85,000 and 100 Bottles of Eskuf Syrup worth Rs 14,900 along with other contraband articles worth Rs 2,10,376 having combined seizure value of Rs 4,10,276."

Some seized items have been handed over to Sonamura Police Station, while other contraband items have been handed over to Customs Sonamura.

In another operation on the same day, based on the intelligence input about transportation of contraband articles through Mahindra Bolero Pick-Up, BSF troops of BOP Ashabari, Ex-150 Bn BSF, Gokulnagar laid a Mobile Check Post on Boxanagar – Rahimpur Road in the area under Kalamchoura Police Station under Sonamura Sub-division under Sepahijala district.

Subsequently, the target vehicle was intercepted and the BSF party successfully recovered assorted contraband articles worth Rs 3, 88,456. The seized articles along with the above mode of transportation (MOT) have been handed over to Customs- Sonamura for further course of action.

Besides above, vigilant troops of BSF Tripura seized Bangladeshi currency amounting to 33,000 Taka, 96 bottles of liquor along with various other contraband items having collective seizure value of Rs 17, 88,559 in different operations on Indo-Bangladesh International Borders in intervening night of 8/9 December.

BSF Tripura has been regularly giving big jolts to the trans-border Smugglers and Narcotics/drugs syndicates by conducting such special drives, said the statement.