New Delhi: Due to its increased territorial jurisdiction, BSF has achieved success in curbing smuggling of drugs and other contraband items, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This information was shared by MoS (home) Nityanand Rai who was replying to questions on the extension of BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab.

"The extension in territorial jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab and some other States/UTs was aimed at empowering BSF to discharge its border guarding duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), etc. generally having long range, by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake Indian Currency Notes," stated Rai.

According to the statistics shared by the MoS from October 11,2021 to July 15,2022 6 Pakistani drones, 1 Indian drone, 314.045 kgs of heroin, 1.582 kgs of opium, 48 weapons 553 Bullets, 92 Magazines, 4.750 kgs of RDX and Rs 1 lakh had been seized by the BSF.