Fazilka: BSF troops of Abohar Sector sent back the four-year-old Pakastani girl who crossed the border by mistake on Wednesday. BSF Punjab Frontier, in a statement, said the toddler had inadvertently entered into Indian territory and she has been sent back on humanitarian grounds. The toddler was taken under custody by the Indian soldiers when she was found crossing the border. They contacted the Pakistan rangers and have handed her back to be united with her family.

Also read: Pakistani teenager handed over to the police