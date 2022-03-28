Ferozepur: The BSF has recovered heroin weighing eight kilograms near a border outpost in Abohar Sector of Punjab, officials said on Sunday. The estimated cost of the recovered contraband is Rs 40 crore in the international market, they said.

BSF troops observed some suspicious movement ahead of border security fencing during the early hours following which they challenged the miscreants. However, the intruders fled towards Pakistani territory taking advantage of the darkness, the officials said. Later a search operation was carried out during which the heroin was recovered, they said.

PTI