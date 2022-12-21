Fazilka (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops have recovered around 25 kilograms of heroin on Wednesday. They recovered this consignment after a brief encounter with Pakistani smugglers at the international border in Fazilka district of Punjab. However, the smugglers have managed to run away taking advantage of the dense fog.

A senior BSF officer informed that at about 1.50 am, BSF troops deployed at the border observed some suspicious movement on both sides of border fencing in the area falling near Village Gatti Ajaib Singh in Fazilka district.

In prompt action, the BSF troops fired at the Pakistani smugglers lying near the border fence. However, the smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of the dense fog. The whole area was cordoned off. The Police and concerned sister agencies were informed about the smuggling incident.

Further, during the initial search, the BSF troops recovered four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin, wrapped in yellow tape at the border fence near Village Gatti Ajaib Singh. In detailed search of the area, troops recovered 21 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped in tape along with one PVC pipe of length 12 feet and one shawl near border fencing, he added.

Total recovery consisted of 25 packets suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 25 kg, one PVC pipe and one shawl. Alert troops have again foiled the nefarious design of smugglers, the BSF said.