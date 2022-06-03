Agartala(Tripura): In the series of "Special Operations" by BSF(Border Security Force), Tripura's endeavor is to defeat the ill designs of trans-border smugglers on the Indo-Bangladesh International Border. On the intervening night of 1st and 2nd June, BSF troops apprehended two suspects, 17 cattle, seized 1225 Yaba Tablets, and assorted contrabands items having a combined value of Rs 1.21 crore in different operations.

As per reports, based on specific BSF intelligence regarding the transportation of a huge consignment of contraband items in a vehicle from Agartala to border areas; a special operation party comprising BSF troops of 109 battalions with Tripura Police intercepted a vehicle having Registration no. TR-071610 near village West Pilak, Jolaibariarea on 1st June 2022.

During the search of the vehicle, the party seized 1 SML Truck(TR-07-1610), 41 bundles of clothing items containing 3027 sarees, 228 Lehengas, and Mobile phones worth Rs.1,09,29,500. Apprehended persons along with the seized items were handed over to police in the Belonia sub-division of Tripura’s South district for further disposal.

Reportedly, in another operation, on 1st June 2022, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the stocking of narcotics items in the premises of a house belonging to Anamul Islam Choudhary(29), identified as the son of Gedu Mia of Bhagiyapur residence.

Notably, BSF troops of 139 Bn BSF carried out a search operation in presence of other members of the village. Through search, the party recovered 1225 Yaba Tablets and 2 Kgs Ganja total seizure worth Rs.6,30,500.