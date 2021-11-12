Doiwala (Uttrakhand): The three-day Border Security Force Paragliding Festival kicked off on Thursday at Maldevta to mark the Golden Victory Year (50th anniversary of the 1971 War Victory). The event was organized by the BSF Institute of Adventure and Advanced Training Doiwala and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

Inaugurating the program, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that BSF is the proud security force of the country. Kumar said that BSF personnel are deployed on the crucial Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders.

"I myself have been in BSF for four years. Apart from being a courageous and disciplined force, BSF also has a humane face. BSF keeps organizing programs related to social concerns," said Kumar.

Referring to the Kedarnath disaster, Kumar said that all the BSF personnel had given their one day's salary to help the disaster-affected people. He also said that an amount of Rs 16 crore was raised out of which Rs 10 crore was given to the CM Relief Fund.

He said that Rs 5 lakh was given to the relatives of 15 soldiers of Uttarakhand Police who were martyred in the disaster. He emphasized on taking the activities of paragliding on a large scale.

BSF Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi was also present at the event. He said that the BSF is determined to convey the saga of the 1971 war and the sacrifices made by brave soldiers to common citizens through adventure sports.

"The Border Security Force played an important role in this bravery festival which was also appreciated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and General Sam Manekshaw," added Negi.

Negi said that in the war the BSF got one Maha Vir Chakra and 11 Vir Chakras.

NCC cadets students of various schools, Deputy Commandants RN Bhati, Manoj Sundriyal, PK Joshi, SK Tyagi, Assistant Commandants Puneet Tomar, Pawan Singh Panwar, Medical Officer Dr. Rajinikanth, and a large number of Border Security Force personnel were also present in the program.