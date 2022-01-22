Bikaner: Operation Sard Hawa of Border Security Force has kick-started from Friday midnight in Western part of Rajasthan close to Pakistan borders. Every year, during the winter season, this BSP Operation is carried out in the deserts of Rajasthan. The BSP troops have stepped up vigil as well as patrolling has been intensified along Indo-Pakistan border, said the source.

With the onset of winter season, infiltration and other activities gain momentum; and to keep the security apparatus on a ready mode for the upcoming Republic Day function, the BSF soldiers deployment in the Western Sector of Rajasthan is enhanced, added the source.

DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore of Bikaner BSF Sector Headquarters has been overseeing the operation for the past two days.

Last year, the BSF had seized a huge haul of heroin of around 50 kg the biggest ever seizures of the paramilitary forces in the Western part of the country, said source. Besides, the BSF soldiers are in alert mode to check cross-border terrorism as well as any untoward incident during the Punjab assembly polls.

Also Read: BSF seizes consignment of arms and heroin along IB in J&K's Samba