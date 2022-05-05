Tarn Taran: The Border Security Force opened fire on a drone along the Indo-Pak border in the Tarn Taran district, an official said.

The BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone at Dal village in Tarn Taran district coming from the Pakistan side and they fired at it when it entered Indian territory on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said. The BSF official said that an intensive search was conducted in the area. However, nothing suspicious was recovered.

Also read: BSF troops shoot down Chinese drone coming from Pakistani side in Amritsar sector