Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Border Security Force (BSF) new recruits undergo rigorous training to hone their skills to fight against terrorism and other cross-border crimes at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Border Security Force Udhampur. BSF new recruit gets Advance Combat Training to perform duties on the border and in the counter-insurgency operations.

Speaking to ANI, Pardeep Katyal, Inspector General, STC, BSF, Udhampur, said that the new recruit gets advanced training as BSF is the first line of defence for the country and it is their primary duty to ensure the sanctity of the borders. "In the training schedule of 44 weeks, we give them comprehensive training so that they can fight in any terrain of the country, be it in Rajasthan or Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab or on the northeastern borders," he said.

Mentioning that it is the preliminary training of the recruits, the IG said that they are given the training like anti-drones measures."Since this is their basic training, we provide them preliminary training like anti-drone measures and anti-tunnelling measures to avert any anti-national activities," he said.

ANI