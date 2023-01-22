Shri Ganga Nagar (Rajasthan): Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday night nabbed three youths near the India-Pakistan border under suspicion of drug smuggling from across the border. The three accused were traveling in an intoxicated state in a Haryana-registered car and Rs 48,000, five mobile phones, along with an internet dongle, were recovered from their possession.

BSF Intelligence Department inspector Anand Kullu said that they launched a search operation after several drone movements were recorded in the past few days. Two of the arrested smugglers are residents of Haryana while one of them hails from Punjab and it was suspected that they reached the border to collect heroin thrown from the other side of the border. The BSF handed over the three smugglers to the police where station in-charge Balwant Ram said that the accused will be sent for medical examination and the action will be taken accordingly. The police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident for further leads.

Earlier, BSF had seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore, which was dropped from a drone coming from Pakistan. Disclosing the details, the BSF authorities said that the incident took place on August 14 adding two persons have been arrested in connection with the case. According to BSF, following intelligence inputs, two smugglers from Punjab were arrested from the India-Pakistan border near Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

They further said that three bags dropped from a drone from Pakistan were recovered containing six packets of heroin weighing approximately six kgs, including the packing material. The BSF said that the seized heroin is worth Rs 30 crore in the international market. According to BSF sources, the troops fired at the drone and also lobbed Illu bombs. They said that the search is on for two other smugglers, who came from Punjab in a car with a Punjab number plate adding that an abandoned car with a number plate of Punjab has been recovered.