New Delhi: A BSF jawan suffered a bullet injury during a scuffle to stop a commanding officer who was attempting to end his life using his service weapon at a camp located in the anti-Naxal operations grid of Odisha on Tuesday, officials said. "In a unfortunate incident, one of the officers deployed in Malkangiri district of Odisha for anti-Naxal operations duties tried to shoot himself."

"The guard saved him by getting hold of the rifle. In the process, a round was fired which accidentally hit a BSF jawan working nearby in the camp," a Border Security Force spokesperson said. The injured personnel was administered first aid and immediately evacuated to Malkangiri district hospital, the spokesperson said.

The jawan is out of danger and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts of the incident, he said. The officer who was allegedly attempting to end his life by using a service weapon holds the rank of second-in-command which is equivalent to a Superintendent of Police (SP). (PTI)