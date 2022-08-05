Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly shot himself dead at a camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. N Hazarika, 43, shot himself fatally from his service rifle at his deployment post in a school in the said district around 11:30 am, they said. The deceased was posted to the F company of the 108th battalion. The constable joined the BSF in 2004 and hailed from Jorhat district in Assam. (PTI)

