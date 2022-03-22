Palanpur: A Border Security Force jawan posted near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver, a BSF official said Tuesday.

Bhomaram Rugaram (44) shot himself on Monday at Limbdi checkpost, he said, adding that the body was later sent to Mavsari in the district for postmortem. The deceased hailed from Nagaur in Rajasthan. The reason behind the extreme step is not yet clear, the official said.