Tarn Taran (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier has intercepted a Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran district on the intervening night of December 5 and 6. During initial search, the BSF jawans recovered one packet suspected to be of heroin (appx 2.470 kg) from Indian territory near village Kalia in Tarn Taran. This has been told by the BSF Punjab Frontier sources on Tuesday.