Jammu (J&K): BSF troops deployed on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following threats of anti-social elements creating trouble on Republic Day, the force's Inspector General DK Boora said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had already announced two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border, he said. Boora said troops had begun anti-tunnel operations along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.

"The BSF is carrying out extensive anti-tunnel drive, special patrolling and depth area domination despite extremely hostile weather conditions. To strengthen the border domination, mobilisation of troops have been done. Regular monitoring of suspicious activities is being carried out through surveillance equipment. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said while speaking to reporters here.

BSF troops deployed on Jammu International Border have been quite successful in foiling attempts from across the border.

