BSF inspector secures world record

New Delhi: Personnel belonging to Border Security Force (BSF), which is stated to be the country's second line of defense, were on the record breaking spree in adventure sports including the biking arena. On Wednesday, BSF Inspector Vishwajeet Bhatia achieved a world record by riding while standing on the footrest a 350 CC Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle for a distance of more than 100 kilometres in a circular motion in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 23 seconds. He performed the feat at Golghar ground in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Read: BSF breaks world record in Back Pole Riding

Speaking about the achievement, Awadesh Kumar Singh, captain of the BSF bikers' team, said, "It was a proud moment for us and for the people of the country. Under my captainship more than 20 world records were made, which is a remarkable feat. It appears that my efforts bore results. Earlier we had three world records in our kitty. Now after the Wednesday's feat, it was our 22nd record so far. After all it was a team effort and I am thankful to my seniors and other members of the team for bringing laurels for the forces."

Vishwajeet Bhatia, the achiever and vice captain of the BSF bikers' team, said. "I was successful in achieving the feat due to the efforts made by BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Sir, captain Awadesh Kumar Singh and technical members of the bikers' team. I am feeling jubilant that I was able to make the record."