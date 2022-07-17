Pathankot: A drone was spotted at the border village of Dinda in Dinanagar under the Gurdaspur sector at midnight on Saturday. BSF personnel started firing at the drone soon after hearing its sound.

Three illumination bombs were thrown to spot the drone and a total of 46 rounds were fired. Eventually, the drone went back to the Pakistani side of the border. BSF personnel and police started searching the border areas in and around Dinda on Sunday morning but nothing suspicious has been found, BSF sources confirmed.

Earlier, 2.6 kg of heroin was recovered by security forces from Amritsar on July 13. In another incident, 3 kg of heroin and a pistol were recovered from Amritsar on June 24.