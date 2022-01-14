Gurugram (Haryana): A BSF deputy commandant and his sister, working as a bank manager, were arrested here for allegedly duping five builders of around Rs 125 crore on the pretext of giving them construction work in the National Security Guard campus here.

BSF Deputy Commandant Praveen Yadav, his wife Mamata Yadav, sister Rituraj Yadav, and associate Dinesh Kumar, a Hisar resident, were arrested, Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao said on Thursday. Yadav had cheated his victims while posing as an Indian Police Service officer, posted in the NSG headquarters at Manesar in Gurugram district, he said.

The police also recovered Rs 13 crore and six luxury cars from Yadav and his accomplices, Rao said, adding the accused are being interrogated.

He said the first complaint against the BSF officer was lodged by local builder Monesh Irani on January 8, alleging that Yadav took Rs 65 crore from him as earnest money on the pretext of giving him construction work in the NSG campus.

This was followed by another complaint on January 9 by another builder Davinder Yadav who too alleged that on a similar pretext, Yadav took Rs 37 crore from him, Rao said, adding three more similar complaints were filed against Yadav subsequently. On the basis of the complaints, three FIRs were registered against Yadav and an SIT, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, was set up to probe his crime.

The SIT team nabbed mastermind Yadav, his wife, sister and one other, Rao said, adding the police also recovered Rs 13.81 cash and six luxury cars, including a BMW, Harrier, Range Rover, Jeep, Safari and Volvo from their possession. Yadav, a BSF's deputy commandant had recently applied for the VRS and was posted on deputation with the NSG in Manesar. Involved in share trading business, he recently suffered a huge loss and planned to recover it by cheating people, Rao said.

Accordingly, he opened a private firm with his wife as one of its directors and roped in his sister Rituraj, a manager with the Axis Bank branch at Spheire Mall, sector 84 in Gurgaon, in his plan, Rao said.

On the basis of fake letterheads and NSG seals, he got also two bank accounts opened in the names of his firm and the NSG and began duping people on the pretext of giving them various work, like building an internal road, a sewage treatment plant (STP), a warehouse and a residential complex inside the NSG centre.

(With agency inputs)