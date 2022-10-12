Kutch (Gujarat): Border Security Force (BSP) personnel have been carrying out a special operation at a creek in Kutch region of Gujarat for the past few days. Earlier, two Pakistani fishermen were held for their intrusion into Indian territory in Kutch. The arrested fishermen have been identified as Yasin Sheikh (35), and Mohammad Sheikh (25) officials said on Tuesday.

In a joint operation carried out by Indian Air Force and BSF, these two fishermen's trawlers were intercepted and then rescued from the high sea. Thereafter, legal action was initiated against them as per Indian law. The Indian Air Force used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to monitor the intrusion of Pakistani fishermen into Indian territory at Harami Nala in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Read: Pakistani fishermen, boats seized by BSF near Indo-Pak border

A few days ago, the BSF had confiscated a Pakistani fishing boat. However, the fishermen had fled from the spot leaving the boat behind. On Tuesday, in a joint operation carried out by BSF and IAF, two Pakistani fishermen were arrested. Further investigation into the matter has been going on. The arrested fishermen belonged to the Sujawali area in Pakistan.

The special mission was started on October 10. During surveillance with UAVs, the intrusion of some Pakistani fishermen with six fishing trawlers was seen at a channel near Harami Nala in the Kutch region of Gujarat. Thereafter, the BSF was informed about the Pakistani fishermen's activities in Indian waters. BSF then stepped up vigil on the 900 square kilometres of the Harami Nala and was successful in apprehending two Pakistani fishermen. The special operation is still continuing and more arrests will follow soon.