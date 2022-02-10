Kutch: After a major search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Haraminala of Gujarat's Kutch, 11 Pakistani boats were captured by the security agency on Thursday. An inquiry has been launched after the boats were intercepted near the creek area of Haraminala.

In the last 15 days, several Indian fishermen have been abducted by Pakistan. About 50 Indian fishermen have been caught by Pakistani agencies in recent times. On Wednesday, 36 fishermen were arrested by the PMSA (Pakistan Maritime Security Agency) who said they found the fishermen "poaching inside Pakistan's EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone)".

So far, no Pakistani fisherman has been nabbed as those on board these boats might have fled to the Pakistani side after learning about the presence of the BSF, G S Malik, Inspector General of the BSF's Gujarat Frontier said, adding that Indian fishermen are already barred from entering the creek area in Kutch.

A team of three commandoes, via an Air Force helicopter, is conducting searches for any possible infiltrators. The operation is still ongoing.

"It is possible that we may find Pakistani fishermen who would have infiltrated into our waters," Malik further said.

