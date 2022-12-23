New Delhi: On the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16, the Border Security Force bikers' team broke the previous world record in Back Pole Riding. Earlier, this world record was registered in the name of the Indian Army. Members of the beaming elite force, which guard the frontiers during peacetime, said that after all the trophy remained in India.

BSF breaks world record in Back Pole Riding

The rare feat of Back Pole riding was achieved by the captain of the BSF bikers' team Inspector Awadesh Kumar Singh. BSF Inspector Awadesh Singh while standing on a more than 12 feet high pole mounted on a 350CC Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle covered a distance of more than 174 km and it took more than five hours to complete the feat. Inspector Awadesh Kumar Singh was standing on the pole facing the backward direction while the motorcycle was running in a circular motion.

Speaking about the remarkable feat, Awadesh Kumar Singh, said, "First I wanted to extend my sincere thanks to all my colleagues and seniors, who encouraged us to achieve the feat. This was our fourth world record this year. The record-making spree will continue in future also. Besides, my sincere thanks to the citizens of the country, who bestowed love on us. Besides, my sincere thanks to the DG of BSF, Pankaj sir, who encouraged us to create the feat. Pankaj sir provided us all the resources and wherewithal such as equipment and others in achieving the feat."