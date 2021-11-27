BSF arrests 17-year old Pakistani boy
Published on: 31 minutes ago
Gurdaspur (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested a youth from Pakistan from Gurdaspur in Punjab late on Friday night. The arrested has been identified as Imran Ahmed and is about 17 years old.
BSF sources said that he is a resident of Kamoki village in the Narowal district of Pakistan. Further investigation is being conducted by the BSF.
