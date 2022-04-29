New Delhi: Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken several steps to curb infiltration and smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 4896 illegal intruders coming from across the border from January 2019 till April 2022.

Statistics compiled by Border Security Force have said that around 14,000 Bangladeshi have also been deported to Bangladesh since 2019. The Home Ministry, in the latest report, has admitted that India Bangladesh Border (IBB) is marked by a high degree of priority, and "the checking of illegal cross-border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India have been major challenges."

In order to prevent illegal migration and illegal activities including anti-national activities from across the border, the Government of India had sanctioned the construction of border fencing with floodlights in two phases. The total length of the IBB is 4,096.7 km of which 3,112.18 km has been covered by physical fencing and the remaining about 984.52 km will be covered by physical and non-physical barriers. All the ongoing works were supposed to be completed by March 2021.

“However, there are several fencing works that have not yet been completed,” a senior official in the MHA told ETV Bharat in New Delhi. The Indo-Bangladesh border passes through West Bengal (2216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km), and Mizoram (318 km).

The entire stretch consists of plains, riverine belts, hills, and jungles. The area is heavily populated and is cultivated right up to the border. Border Out Posts (BOPs) are the main workstation of the BSF along the borders. These are self-contained defense outposts with a specified area of responsibility established along the entire continuum of land borders.

“The BOPs are meant to provide an appropriate show of force to deter trans-border criminals, infiltrators, and the hostile elements from indulging in the activities of intrusion and encroachment and border violations. Each BOP is provided with the necessary infrastructure for accommodation, logistic support, and combat functions. At present, 1,069 BOPs are held by BSF along the IBB,” the MHA report said.

A proposal for the construction of 422 composite BOPs (total BOPs along with Indo Pakistan & IBB), at an estimated cost of Rs 2,584.85 crore has been approved by the Government. Out of 422 Composite BOPs, 326 Composite BOPs are to be constructed along the IBB.

