Khammam (Telangana) : Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao aka KCR will hold a public meeting of the rechristened TRS at Khammam in Telangana on Jan. 18. Invitations have been extended to Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala - Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Pinarayi Vijayan - and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Participation of Kejriwal and Mann and Akhilesh Yadava have been confirmed while Pinarayi is yet to make his acceptance officially. KCR on Jan. 18 will inaugurate the recently built Khammam Collectorate campus. A public meeting follow in a 100 acre ground near the Collectorate.

It is learnt the BRS have plans to gather over 1 lakh people in a show of strength. On the same day, recently built Collectorates in Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem will be thrown open by the KCR, according to an official statement. Apart from the participants from these three districts, people from Nalgonda Warangal, Mulugu and Bhupalapalli districts will also be attending the public meeting.

"Khammam was KCR's natural choice as it is located in the tri-State border. Recently, party leaders in AP had openly stated that they want to open branches in Chhattisgarh as well. Left dominates the political narrative in the district. They were part of the erstwhile TRS alliance in the last elections. A public meeting of this strength would also help iron our the sectarian differences cropping up within BRS," a party insider said.

Earlier, the government had decided in principle to start the state secretariat on January 18. However, in view of the finalization of Chief Minister KCR's district tour, it was found that the inauguration ceremony of the secretariat was not held that day. It is likely to start only after the work completes.