Kavitha calls ED home for interrogation, agency prefers Delhi

New Delhi: BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha said has suggested the Enforcement Directorate to visit her Hyderabad residence for the interrogation while the agency had turned down her request.

She was addressing the media ahead of her planned protest in the national capital demanding the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament. Incidentally, she was asked to appear before the ED in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy scam on Thursday. She termed the interrogation as an attempt by the ruling party to harass the Opposition.

We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. Eighteen parties have confirmed their participation... And, the ED summoned me (to depose before them) on March 9. I requested (to keep the interrogation date) as March 16 but (I) don't know what haste they're in. So, I agreed for March11, Kavitha told the media.

When an agency wants to interrogate a woman, she has a fundamental right. That it be done at her home. So, I requested the ED that they can come to my house on March 11 to investigate (me) but they said that I will have to come to them (their office), she said adding, "We will face the ED. We have not done anything wrong."

BJP bashing- I urge PM Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us? asked the BRS leader, who took potshots on the ruling dispensation on a host of issues including the price rise. Why can't the youth recruited under Agniveer scheme be given tenure extension when the heads of government agencies get it? she wondered. She also questioned the Modi's

Praises Sonia- "I salute Sonia for having backed the Women's reservation Bill despite leading a coalition government at the Centre. I request President Draupadi Murmu to ensure passage of the Women's reservation Bill," she said, while referring to the adoption of the Bill.