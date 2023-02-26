Hyderabad: Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia terming it an "undemocratic" move. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

In a statement, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the BJP is resorting to "stealth politics" by inciting central agencies against the opposition parties in states where the saffron party cannot come to power.The political conspiracies of the BJP against the opposition have become a deterrent to democracy in the country and the arrest is the pinnacle of BJP's achievement politics, he alleged.

Sisodia was arrested after BJP's debacle in the Delhi mayoral election and "reprimand" by the Supreme Court, the BRS leader further charged. In Telangana too, BJP hatched a plan to purchase MLAs which was thwarted, Rama Rao added.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said. Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning, they said. The officials of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch grilled the minister on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with the Sisodia's responses. It was claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications sought by officials on crucial points, leading to his arrest, they said. The probe agency officials said it was felt that custodial interrogation was necessary to put Sisodia through intense questioning, they said. (PTI)