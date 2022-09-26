Vadodara: Vadodara Police on Monday nabbed two tenets for raping the house lady and her minor daughter for around two years in the Gotri Police Station area of the city. The house owner who lodged the complaint on Saturday said that the two accused lived in his house under false names.

SP AV Rajgor in a press conference said that the two accused are brothers and are identified as Iqbal Ansari and Mahoram Ansari. Iqbal in 2020, managed to sneak into the victim's house and captured a video of the woman bathing. He and his brother Mahoram then threatened to make the video viral and repeatedly raped the woman. In October 2021, when the victim was not at home, Iqbal revealed the video to the victim's 16-year-old daughter and he enticed the minor into marriage and a sexual relationship.

Also read: Telangana: 24-year-old gangraped in Sangareddy

Mahoram got to know about this and he started repeatedly raping the minor after he threatened to leak the recorded video. The two accused kept threatening and raping the two victims for around two years. The minor conceived and was forced to abort with medicines after two months. The father of the minor got to know about all this on September 17 when the minor was rushed to a hospital because of the abortion pills given by Iqbal. The police have lodged a case under POCSO Act and also sent the two victims for a medical examination.