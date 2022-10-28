Farrukhabad(Uttar Pradesh): Train services have been halted on the Kanpur railway route as the wheels of a passenger train sank into the ground due to a broken railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Friday.

According to sources, the passenger train left the Kamalganj station at around 10.35 am on Friday. After this, at around 10.40 pm, the train was passing in front of the village Katrauli Patti of the Kamalganj police station area when the accident occurred. It created panic among passengers.

Broken rail disrupts train services

Also read: Gondwana Express train halted in MP as technical snag triggers smoke from wheels

A passenger said, "When the train passed through the broken track, the two wheels of the first bogie sank into the ground. The train was running very slowly, so the driver stopped the train immediately, which averted a major accident." On being informed, apart from police officials, top railway officials reached the spot. Railway employees were engaged to repair the tracks.

Talking about the matter, Railway Officer Rajendra Singh said, "Two wheels of the Farrukhabad Anwarganj Passenger train had come down in the middle of Khudaganj and Kamalganj around 10:40 am, and was recovered at around 1 pm. The train has been dispatched safely. Further legal action is being taken on the orders of higher officials."