Uttarkashi: The Border Roads Organisation is constructing a 16 km road along the India-China border at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

It is one of the two projects proposed by the BRO to the authorities for approval. The construction is expected to begin in May with a three-year deadline to complete the project. The soil cutting work will be done under the first phase of road construction. The BRO has also sent a second proposal for road construction on the border, under which about 17 km of road is to be constructed. BRO officials say that this proposal is also likely to be approved soon.

A BRO official said that under the Bharat Mala Project, the road connecting Nelong, Naga, Angar, PDA beyond Bhairav ​​Valley to Medike (India-China border) has been declared National Highway.

