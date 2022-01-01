Kargil: Border Road Organization (BRO) personnel kept Kashmir-Ladakh Zojila pass was opened till December 31 this winter.

Taking to Twitter, BRO tweeted, "BRO karma yogis kept mighty Zojila pass opened till December 31 this year in a row to keep Ladakh connected. 94 vehicles crossed the pass on December 31."

BRO further said that despite blizzards and temperatures dipping to -10° Celcius, BRO's brave men are committed to keeping the pass open longer this time.

ANI