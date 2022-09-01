Hyderabad: A British woman has alleged that a man from Telangana's Warangal has ditched her after having three children with her in Britain even as he has left two of his wives, along with his children with them. The woman identified as Guleanoor alleged that Fariduddin, son of Fasiuddin Ahmed and Zaibunnesa Begum in Warangal, married her in 2007 for the sake of getting British citizenship while keeping his two previous marriages a secret.

Guleanoor alleged that Fareeduddin married her to get only citizenship as he was living in Britain illegally. After getting British citizenship through the marriage, Fareed left his wife Guleanoor and their three children in London and went back to India she alleged. Guleanoor said that she is not the only one Fareed has cheated and married two other women and ditched them as well.

He first married Afrooza with whom he has two children named Sana and Faisal. After living for a while, Fareeduddin moved to London with a dream of getting British citizenship and later married a woman named Ashura. With Ashura, Fareed has a son named Kamran, Guleanoor said. She said Fareed left his second family and started living illegally in London and later married her in 2007 while concealing his first two marriages.

Also read: Andhra man accused of cheating over 1000 women held in Telangana

Fareed has three sons with Gulleanoor-Ziyan Syed Ahmed was born in 2008, their second son Ayaan Syed Ahmed was born in 2012 and their third son Rayaan Syed Ahmed was born in 2018. Guleanoor said that after the birth of their first son she went to her in-laws in Warangal, Telangana with Fareed. “But my in-laws also kept my husband's previous marriages a secret."

"At one stage of our long married life, I came to know that he had previously married twice. Since my father and mother are not alive, I had no choice but to remain silent after learning about this incident,” she said. Gulleanoor said that once Fareed got a British passport in 2012, she noticed a change in him as he started increasing mental abuse on her.

She complained that Fareeduddin did not pay their regular maintenance expenses for the last 15 years. Even children's allowance money was taken away by him, she alleged. Fareed threatened that he would leave the family if she pressured him about maintenance expenses, added the woman. At one point her husband Fareed took a large amount of money from Guleanoor during Covid-19 pandemic on December 16, 2020, and went back to his home in Warangal, Telangana, India, telling his father was ill, Guleanoor said. Guleanoor has demanded stringent action against her husband.