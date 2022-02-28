Junagadh: The Junagadh Bhavnath Mela in the purview of Mahashivratri in Gujarat is one of the many gems embedded in the cultural crown that India wears so proudly. Not just Indians, the foreigners who visited this mela every year we're impressed by the cultural glory that it puts forth. Steve Mills, one such British national who visited the Bhavnath Mela this year, loved India, its culture, and its hospitality so much that he has decided to repay the country for it - by sponsoring the upcoming fair and donating for the education of a few young girls in India.

British national besotted with Indian culture, to exhibit mela pics in France

In an exclusive talk with ETV Bharat, Mills talked about how he got an insight into the folk culture coupled with religion, compassion, and faith during his visit to this 5-day Mahashivratri fair planned at the slopes of Junagadh. After the fair, Steve intends to arrange an exhibition in France - where he lives these days - of the photographs that he clicked during the visit, with all the revenues procured going to women's education in India.

"I was in Kolkata last year and this year I am here in Gujarat for the Mahashivratri Mela. I am clicking as many pictures as I can of anything and everything and I will hold an exhibition in France. I usually sell limited copy editions in these exhibitions and channel this money into charity. So basically, I don't earn any money. My contentment is in giving back whatever I get. India has given me a lot and I plan on giving it back to the country," said Steve, while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Before India, Mills has also made donations for women's education in Nepal's slums as well. Talking about his experience in India, he highlighted his journey as a life-changing experience and stated his intention to keep serving the country in the future too.

