Chandigarh(Punjab): British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis termed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre a “shameful event” and expressed “regret” during a visit to the site on Wednesday. Accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett, he also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. Paying homage to the martyrs, Ellis referred to the massacre that took place on April 13, 1919, as a “dark day” in the long and complex history of the UK and India.

Before leaving, he penned down his feelings in the visitors’ book, saying: “What happened in Jallianwala Bagh was shameful… We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. It is not forgotten.” Similarly, Rowett wrote: “I echo the sentiments of the High Commissioner”.

Earlier, UK diplomats accompanied by their families visited Sri Harmandir Sahib, where SGPC Chairman Harjinder Singh Dhami introduced them to non-Sikh etiquette and traditions.