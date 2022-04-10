Betul: A British-era bridge on the dry Sukthwa river in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul collapsed while a lorry was crossing it on Sunday, leading to traffic disruption on the Bhopal-Nagpur national highway 69, a senior police official said.

The incident took place when a 138-wheel lorry was crossing the narrow bridge, leading to the vehicle falling on the dry river bed, However, there was no report of casualties or injuries.

However, the driver complained of some minor injury to the spleen but he left the spot soon after. Five more people who fell along with the vehicle are fine. The multi-axle lorry of Toshiba company was bringing transformers from Hyderabad to Itarsi. The transformer is said to be weighing 130 tons which may have led to the incident.

As per the reports, the lorry broke down and remained stranded beside the highway near Sukthwa of Betul for 4 days. After getting fixed by the engineers it resumed its journey on Sunday but immediately met with an accident.

"Traffic was being diverted via Harda to Betul following the accident at Sukthwa, some 70 kilometer's from the district headquarters and the vehicles from Betul will go towards Harda via Khedi Chicholi", told Shahpur SDM, Anil Soni. Sources said some 5,000 vehicles use the 25-foot high bridge daily to commute.

(With agency inputs)

