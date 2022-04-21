Deoghar (Jharkhand): 'Love knows no reason, no boundaries, no distance': These words got a new lease of life when a British Christian man crossed the seas to marry an Indian Hindu woman according to the local customs in a temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Wednesday.

Sam, a British doctor, became friends with Ghaziabad girl Jaina Vats, who works in a telecom company in London. The friendship soon turned into love after which the couple decided to get married. However, Jaina's family insisted that the two should get married in India and according to the Hindu rituals. Sam happily accepted the same and travelled all the way from Britain to India to tie the knot with the love of his life. The couple along with their family members went to Devghar Baba temple in Jharkhand where they got married according to the Hindu tradition.

Ecstatic after the ceremony, the bride said she was happy that Sam agreed to come all the way from the UK to get married to her in India. "I am extremely happy," an overjoyed Jaina Vats told ETV Bharat. Sam, on the other hand, said he was "completely overwhelmed...but in a very nice way". About how he felt after getting married according to the Hindu rituals, he said: "In some ways there are similarities, and in some ways, I could be on a different planet." Asked if he was happy, the groom said: "Oh! I could fly around the earth with my wings."

The bride's father, who was present at the wedding, said the groom did not pressurize her daughter to accept his religion and married according to Hindu customs. "Her happiness is my happiness. My only wish is that my daughter's relationship should always be safe," he said. The priest who chanted the mantras as the couple completed the seven circumambulations said he hadn't seen such a marriage in the temple till now. "I have got the privilege of organizing this unique marriage, it is the biggest happiness of my life,'' he said as he prayed to God to keep both of them happy.

