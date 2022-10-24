Hyderabad: Former UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak Monday won the race to be the leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year, and the youngest in the last 200 years.

Sunak who is of Indian origin will be Britain’s first leader of colour and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew.

As the leader of the governing party, he will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office. Sunak had been the strong favourite as the governing Conservative Party sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders.

It is not only the biggest Diwali gift for this 42-year-old Indian-origin British politician but perhaps a realisation of the old saying – Truth is stranger than fiction. The 42-year-old former chancellor, a devout Hindu, was comfortably in the lead on Monday, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

In time for the 2 p.m. local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.

This means Sunak is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeframe of which will become known soon. He will also be the youngest British Prime Minister in modern history. The current record-holder is David Cameron, who was 43 when he became Prime Minister.

Earlier, high-profile Tory MPs switched allegiance from Johnson to Sunak, including former Home Secretary Priti Patel and cabinet ministers James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi.

Patel, the Indian-origin former minister who resigned from the Cabinet when Liz Truss was elected the Prime Minister last month, said the Tories must put political differences aside to give Sunak the best chance of succeeding as the new leader.

Sunak's victory marks a remarkable turnaround in political fortunes for the former finance minister, who lost out to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss just last month after his popularity among party colleagues did not translate in the wider Tory membership vote.

Truss on Thursday announced her resignation as the Prime Minister after just 45 days in office, following an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

The UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign and also referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa (Kenya), on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-grandaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted Rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali. Except the street was Downing Street, and the door was the door to No. 11, said Sunak, in his campaign video a few months ago.

That personal story also extended to a visibly emotional reference to his parents-in-law Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy as he hit back at attacks on his wife Akshata Murthy's family wealth.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Barely nine weeks before Sunak lost to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss by a margin of 20,000 votes, even the wildest of Sunak’s supporters never had the dream of thinking of him as the Prime Minister of the country but the son-in-law of Narayana Murthy, the Indian billionaire and co-founder of Infosys, was the automatic choice after Truss stepped down and Boris Johnson pulled himself out of the contest.

Sunak’s journey to becoming the 57th Prime Minister of the country has never been a cakewalk for him but this self-made man had made it to the top through his sheer courage and perseverance. Originally from Punjab but born in the UK's Southhampton area to an Indian family, Rishi Sunak, the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP) father, had to struggle to get the best education. His grandparents were from Punjab but had initially migrated to East Africa and then to Britain.

Sunak was educated at Winchester College. He subsequently read philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at Lincoln College, Oxford, and later gained an MBA from Stanford University in California as a Fulbright Scholar. While studying at Stanford, he met his future wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the Indian billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. At Stanford, Sunak met Akshata, who tied the nuptial knot in 2009 and has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.

Not only losing the race for the Prime Ministership but in the last two years, this MBA from Stanford University, California, has seen the biggest ups and downs of his life. From becoming the fourth youngest Chancellor of the Exchequer--the second highest post in the British Cabinet--in February 2020 at the age of 39 years to getting nominated as the sexiest MP of Britain to becoming the 222nd richest person in Britain with a combined fortune of £730 m with his wife, Rishi also had to bear the brunt of being an important person.

Controversies surrounding him

In April 2022 Sunak had to face blistering criticism for his wealthy wife’s non-domiciled tax status. The tax status permits a person, who was born in another country, or if their parent is from another country, to pay tax in the UK only on the income they earn in the country. It was revealed that Akshata, who is still an Indian national, had non-domiciled status in the UK. This allowed her to avoid paying taxes on her overseas earnings as she considered returning to India to live there.

According to reports, Akshata's status as a non-domicile let her save around 20 million pounds in taxes on dividends from the shares she held in India’s second-largest IT company Infosys. While not illegal, the manoeuvre cast a shadow on Sunak, and Murthy was quick to revise her tax status. Sunak’s patriotism was also questioned when it was revealed that he had held on to a green card for US residency until late October 2021, which seemed to suggest a desire to keep his options open.

Sunak’s gleaming brand was heavily tarnished after the ‘Partygate’ scandal and was fined by the police in April 2022 for having been among the guests at a birthday party for Johnson at his office in 2020 in violation of the government’s rules against social gatherings at that stage of the pandemic. Sunak claimed that his appearance at the party was inadvertent and the result of having appeared early for a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Despite being criticised this Oxford Graduate could manage it to the top because of his innovative programme during the pandemic to help Britain tide over the lockdown slump. Sunak’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme, aimed at supporting restaurants and pubs with government-subsidised food and drinks, was viewed by some observers as a rousing success.

Not only that, Sunak immediately after becoming the Chancellor of the Exchequer was faced with the various challenges brought about by the arrival in Britain of the COVID-19 global pandemic. As the British economy was clobbered by the shutdowns imposed by the government in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19, Sunak employed the powers of his office to try to offset the economic and human damage.

He instituted a broad economic-support programme that dedicated some £330 billion ($400 billion) in emergency funds for businesses and salary subsidies for workers aimed at job retention and easing the burden of the lockdown for individuals and companies alike. Those rescue programmes were widely popular, and the polished, poised Sunak became the welcome face of the government at daily press conferences.

At a time when the country is facing the biggest economic challenges with the spiralling cost of living, inflation rate hovering around 13%, steep rise in energy prices owing to the Russia-Ukraine war leading to a whopping increase of household energy cost annexed with unemployment and political instability, it would be interesting to watch how this superslick, social-media savvy, immaculately dressed, handsome, but down-to-earth politician manages the country to tide over the problems.