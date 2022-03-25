New Delhi: Congress MP Shaktisih Gohli on Friday in Rajya Sabha urged the Union Government to bring back the body of a Gujarat fisherman who died in a Pakistan prison after being picked up by Pakistan Marines for allegedly entering the country. "I want to raise a serious issue of human rights violation. A total of 580 fishermen from Gujarat are imprisoned in Pakistan. Nanu Ram Kamali from Gujarat's Gir Somnath was just 44 years old. He was kidnapped along with five other fishermen by Pakistan Marines on December 9, 2018, alleging that they have crossed over Pakistan's border," said Gohli.

He also said that the punishment for crossing the border is three months adding that even though the prison sentence of Kamali and five other fishermen was over on January 16, 2019, the Union Government failed to bring them back. "Even after more than one and a half months, our government was unable to bring back his body. I urge the government at least to see how human rights are being violated there. Earlier another fisherman from Gujarat Jayanti Bhai died in a similar way. Our government took 46 days just to bring back his body. Necessary steps should be taken by the government," added Gohli.

"If one crosses the border by mistake, the maximum imprisonment is of three months. They faced trial. Their prison sentence was over on January 16, 2019. Even then we were unable to bring them back and the 44-year-old fishermen who died on February 3 died in Pakistani custody. At least by now, his family should get his dead body...If you can't bring them back alive, at least bring back their dead bodies," he added.