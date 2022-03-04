New Delhi: The Union government has downgraded the security cover to Brigadier (Retd.) Israr Khan, the Operation Blue Star veteran; at the time, when the proscribed organization Sikh For Justice has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for liquidating military officers who took part in Military Operation at the Golden Temple in Amritsar district of Punjab. Brig Israr Khan was among the military officers who participated in flushing out militants holed up in Sikh Shrine.

Operation Blue Star was launched by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Speaking about the downgrading of the security cover, Brig Khan said, "In view, of the threat perception to my life, the Home Ministry, Government of India had provided me Y category security cover. Under this category, security forces were keeping a vigil on my house all the time. Besides, security personnel also used to accompany me, when I went out of the house."

"But, in February, I received a letter from UP police, mentioning that my security cover has been changed to X category from the previous Y category. Now, one policeman has been deployed in my security."