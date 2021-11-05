Srinagar: Unidentified gunmen on Friday fired upon security forces outside Srinagar's Sher Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Bemina, officials said. "Unidentified militants fired upon security forces at SKIMS, Bemina. Following which there was a brief exchange of fire between forces and militants," a senior police official said.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life or property but unfortunately militants managed to flee taking advantage of civilians and patients in the area," he added. Meanwhile, police and Army have jointly launched search operations in the area to nab the militants.

