Hyderabad: They say marriages are made in heaven. But these days it seems marriages cannot be made without pomp and splendour and jaw-dropping props which often can result in accidents.

Highly choreographed marriage ceremonies with a grand entry of the bride seemed to have become the latest trend. However, netizens are not always impressed with such over-the-top theatrics.

A viral video of such a wedding which reportedly took place in Pakistan has drawn the ire of netizens. The video tweeted by a Twitter user Fasi Zaka ((@fasi_zaka) shows a bride with a person, purportedly her father, arriving at the wedding hall in a chandelier-shaped platform hanging from the ceiling with cables.

However, netizens were not impressed. Instead, they slammed the act pointing out that it can lead to a fatal accident turning the marriage ceremony into a place for mourning. While Zaka, who shared the video on Twitter used the caption Please don’t let this become a thing".

Another Twitter user said in a sarcastic jibe that earlier there used to be weddings where photographs were taken but now they have turned into PR events solely meant for the camera.

"We used to have shadis happening and photographs taken around and video being shot. Now we have a PR event where everything is being done for photos and videos and share happenig around it! Everybody goes thru the motions to later watch the shadi happening in a video!!"

A Twitter user even referred to Sigmund Freud stating that perhaps weddings are the way to assess who aspired to be a movie star but failed to become one. "Maybe weddings are one way to assess who always wanted to be a movie star when growing up but never got the chance + opportunity. If Freud was alive, he would’ve taken note," wrote the user.

Another user made a humourous comment stating that it would be hilarious to see the "couple" stuck hanging from the ceiling if a power outage have taken place at the wedding venue.