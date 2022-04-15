Mahabubabad (Telangana): Rajni, a resident of Garla village of Mahabubabad, accused a young man of cheating on her and tried to stop his marriage. The incident took place at Krishna Function Hall on Khammam Bypass Road. She alleged that Srinath, a resident of Mahabubabad district, had been in love with her for eight years and used her physically. Srinath secretly came to Khammam to get married and cheated on me, she added.

Rajini went to the Krishna function hall and tried to prevent Srinath from getting married. Consequently, the bridegroom's relatives attacked the girl. She was forcibly grabbed from the function hall and locked out.

Eventually, the young woman told the media that the police did not stop when the bridegroom's relatives attacked her. A police officer was watching the incident at the venue and did not try to stop the attack. She further alleged that the young man's relatives continued to attack her without the fear of police presence at the function hall.

