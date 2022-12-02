Khagaria (Bihar): Everything was going on smoothly as per planned until the bride suspected that the groom was stammering. The angry bride left the podium in a huff at a village in Khagaria district of Bihar. The groom, Hitesh Kumar, belonging to Narayanpur Chauhaddi village in Bhagalpur district, who arrived to the bride's place amid much pomp was left speechless at the sudden twist.

The groom arrived at the place amid Baraatis shaking legs to the tune of Bollywood numbers and DJ playing music in the backdrop. But celebrations and rejoicings turned sour. During Jaimaal (garlanding) ceremony, it was alleged that bride was not keen on entering into a wedlock because the groom was 'stammering'.

It all happened on Wednesday night. During the garlanding ceremony, the groom was talking to his brother and he was alleged to be 'stammering'. On seeing this 'abnormality, the bride became uncomfortable. The angry bride then left the podium in a huff, leaving everybody speechless. She refused to marry the boy.

It was also learned from the sources that the bride also blamed the groom's side for keeping them in dark that her would be husband had 'stammering' problem and also suffering from 'mental retardation'. The villagers sympathised with the bride's parents and held Baraatis in captivity. Sensing the gravity of the situation, several Baraatis escaped from the marriage venue.

On the next day the remaining Baraatis were freed from captivity after the intervention of police and a public representative.