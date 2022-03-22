Jaipur: A bride in the Sanganer Sadar area of Jaipur demanded Rs 2 lakh from the groom's side for the wedding and denied marrying if money was not paid. Hearing this, the boy's father had a heart attack. He was admitted to the hospital. Later the groom's side registered a case against her at the local police station.

According to the police, Indraj, a resident of Sanganer, had fixed the marriage of his son with a girl named Kiran about a year ago. The engagement took place on January 26, 2021, and the wedding preparations started on February 20.

The victim alleged that even before the engagement, the girl and her father had taken thousands of rupees, clothes and jewellery, citing helplessness. The groom's side alleges that even after giving 2 to 3 lakh rupees of jewellery, clothes and other items, the girl refused to marry. Meanwhile, Sanganer Sadar Police Station is investigating the matter.